Annapurna Jayanti is a revered Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Annapurna, the goddess of food and nourishment. This celebration takes place on the full moon day of Margashirsha (Margashirsha Purnima). Goddess Annapurna is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, and she is affectionately referred to as Annadatri, meaning the giver of food. Worshipping her is believed to bring prosperity, happiness, and wealth to the household. Ahead of Annapurna Jayanti 2024, know the shubh muhurat, purnima tithi, significance and important rituals to worship Goddess Annapurna. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Annapurna Jayanti 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to Drikpanchang, Annapurna Jayanti will be celebrated on Sunday, December 15, 2024

Purnima Tithi Begins - 04:58 PM on Dec 14, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends - 02:31 PM on Dec 15, 2024

Annapurna Jayanti: Significance of Goddess Annapurna

It is believed that by worshipping her, devotees can secure a never-ending supply of food, as she is the provider of nourishment and sustenance. Annapurna Devi's blessings are thought to bring abundance and well-being, fostering an environment of happiness and prosperity. The worship of Annapurna is also associated with the alleviation of hunger, both physical and spiritual, and ensures that the home remains blessed with prosperity.

How Is Annapurna Jayanti Celebrated? Important Rituals

Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated with great devotion, primarily in homes. Devotees clean their homes, especially the kitchen, to honor the goddess. The day is marked by offering food to Annapurna Devi, with special attention to preparing rice and sweets, which are symbolic of her blessings. Lighting a lamp in the home is considered auspicious, as it is believed to invite the goddess's divine presence, ensuring a constant supply of food and nourishment in the household.

An important aspect of the celebration is the practice of not wasting food. On Annapurna Jayanti, people are encouraged to donate food to the less fortunate, an act believed to bring divine blessings and ensure that the goddess’s favor continues to shine on the home.

