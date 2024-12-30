Anvadhan and Ishti are significant festivals in the Hindu calendar that are marked with great devotion, especially by followers of Vaishnava Sampradaya, or devotees of Lord Vishnu. On the day of Anvadhan, devotees observe a day-long fast on and perform Yajna on the day of Ishti. In December 2024, the last Anvadhan and Ishti fall on Krishna Amavasya. With this, Anvadhan falls on Monday, December 30 and Ishti falls on December 31. Anvadhan and Ishti are important Vedic rituals that are a part of Hindu practices even today and are observed on the days of Amavasya and Purnima every month. People observe a day-long fast and perform Yajna for Lord Vishnu. Amavasya 2025 Dates and Tithi: Complete New Moon Calendar, Rituals and Other Important Details Dedicated to Ancestor Worship and Charity.

Anvadhan is observed before Ishti. People are usually confused about Ishti and Anvadhan as one event, but it should be noted that these are two different events in the Hindu calendar. In this article, let’s know more about Ishti and Anvadhan in December 2024 and the significance of the Vedic rituals. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Anvadhan and Ishti 2024 Dates in December

Anvadhan falls on Monday, December 30 and Ishti falls on December 31.

Anvadhan and Ishti Significance

Anvadhan and Ishti are the two days are observed both on the New Moon Day (Amavasya) and the Full Moon Day (Purnima). Therefore, devotees celebrate these auspicious days twice a month. In Sanskrit, Anvadhan means the ritual of adding fuel to keep the sacred fire burning after performing a havan. On this day, those belonging to the Vaishnava Sampradaya keep a day-long fast. Meanwhile, Ishti is a ritual that devotees perform for a short duration to pray for the fulfillment of their desires.

