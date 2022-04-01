April Fool’s Day is an annual custom of practical jokes and hoaxes observed on the first day in the month of April. On April Fool’s Day, people come out and play pranks on their near and dear ones. The custom of setting aside a day for playing lively and harmless pranks upon one’s neighbour has been very common in the world historically. As you celebrated April Fool’s Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated funny images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loved ones to send them greetings for the day. Too Lazy for Physical Pranks? Hilarious Posts to Take a Dig at Your BFFs That is Guaranteed to End With LOLs on April 1st!

Some writers suggest that April Fool’s Day originated because in Middle Ages, New Year’s Day was celebrated on March 25 in most European towns with a holiday in some areas of France that ended on April 1. The people who celebrated New Year’s Eve on January 1 made fun of those who celebrated on other dates by the invention of April Fool’s Day. Here are hilarious images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on April Fool’s Day 2022.

In the UK, the prank of the April Fool is revealed by shouting April Fool at the recipient who becomes the April Fool. Also, it’s a custom to play prank only before the noon. A person who plays pranks after mid-day is considered the April Fools themselves. Here are some unique images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends to greet them on this funny prank playing day. Wishing everyone a Happy April Fools' Day 2022!

