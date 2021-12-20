Thiruvathira is the annual Tamil festival celebrated in the auspicious month of Margazhi. A popular winter festival, Arudra Darshan, Thiruvathira 2021, will be celebrated on December 20. This celebration revolves around preparing scrumptious meals that soothe the winters, offering prayers to Lord Shiva’s avatar of Natraj, and performing special aartis and Puja for Lord Shiva. This celebration of Thiruvathira is similar to the commotion of Mahashivratri in the other parts of the country. As we celebrate Arudra Darshan 2021 or Thiruvathira 2021, here is everything you need to know about this festival, the significance of Thiruvathira, the Arudra Darshan Puja ritual and more.

When is Thiruvathira 2021?

Thiruvathira is celebrated on the day that the Thiruvathira Nakshatra appears in the month of Margazhi, according to the Tamil Calendar. The Thiruvathira Nakshatra begins on December 19, at 4.53 pm on December 19 and will appear till 7.46 pm on December 20. Since the sunrise during Thiruvathira Nakshatra for Ardra Nakshatra falls on December 20, this is the day that Thiruvathira will be celebrated.

Significance of Thiruvathira

Thiruvathira celebration is considered to be extremely auspicious for Tamil Hindus. On this day, people worship Natraj during Arunodya, which is a form of Lord Shiva. Devotees also chant the Vedas on this day. Some people also consider this to be the birthday of Lord Shiva. While the rest of India considers Maha Shivratri to be the birthday of Lord Shiva, which is celebrated towards the end of winter, Thiruvathira is said to hold similar significance for people who observe this festival.

There are various integral parts of Thiruvathira celebrations. One key part of this festival is preparing delicious feasts filled with scrumptious winter food that is to be a favourite of Lord Shiva. From the Thiruvathira Kali ( A rice-based delicacy made using jaggery) to the traditional 7-vegetable curry called 7-curry kootu, there are various delicacies prepared on this day. The delicacies are first offered to Lord Shiva in prayer and then enjoyed by the family. Various temples also offer these delicacies as prasad on this day.

