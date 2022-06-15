Navratri holds special significance in Sanatan Dharma and Hindus celebrate a total of four Navratris in a year. These four Navaratris consists of two secret Navratris and they are called Gupt Navaratri. According to religious beliefs, ten Mahavidyas are worshipped during Gupt Navratri. The Navratri that falls in the month of Ashadha is known as Ashadh Gupta Navratri. According to the Panchang, Gupt Navratri of Ashadha month is starting on June 30 and will end on Saturday, July 9.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2022 Dates & Ghatasthapana Muhurat

According to the Hindi Panchang, Ashadh Gupta Navratri is starting on Thursday, June 30 and ends on Saturday, July 9.

Beginning of Gupt Navratri Pratipada date - 29 June 2022, 8.21 in the morning

Gupt Navratri Pratipada date ends - 30th June 2022, 10:49 am

Ghatasthapana 2022 Shubh Muhurta

Abhijeet Muhurta in Gupt Navratri will start from 12.03.00 pm on 30th June, which will continue till 12.57. The Muhurta of Ghatasthapana will be from 05:48 am to 10.16 am on 30th June.

Major Dates of Ashadh Gupt Navratri

June 30, Pratipada date - Ghatasthapana and Worship of Maa Shailputri

Dwitiya Tithi - Worship of Maa Brahmacharini

Tritiya Tithi - Worship of Mother Chandraghanta

Chaturthi Tithi - Worship of Maa Kushmanda

Panchami Tithi - Worship of Mother Skandmata

Shashthi Tithi - Worship of Mother Katyayani

Saptami Tithi - Worship of Maa Kalratri

Ashtami Tithi - Worship of Maa Mahagauri

Navami Tithi - Worship of Mother Siddhidatri

Dashami Tithi - Havan and Parana of Navratri

Ashadha Gupt Navratri Puja Vidhi

1. Maa Durga is worshipped at midnight during Gupt Navratri.

2. Establish an idol of Maa Durga and offer red-coloured vermilion and chunari.

3. After this, offer the puja samagri at the feet of Maa Durga.

4. Offering red flowers to Maa Durga is considered auspicious.

5. One should chant the mantra 'Om Durgaye Namah' by lighting a lamp with mustard oil.

In Navratri, people worship the forms of Maa Durga and pray for compassion, wisdom and prosperity in life. In this way, the Navratri festival is celebrated at different times of the year according to regional relevance. All four of this Navratris are celebrated at the time of the change of seasons. The importance of these four Navratras has been told in the Mahakal Samhita and all the Shakta texts.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

