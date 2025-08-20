Bach Baras, also known as Vats Baras or Bhadrapada Krishna Dwadashi, is a traditional Hindu festival observed mainly in North India, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Bach Baras 2025 falls on Wednesday, August 20. Many often confuse Bach Baras celebrations on Krishna Paksha Dwadashi (the waning phase of the moon) of Bhadrapada month with Govatsa Dwadashi, which falls on the Krishna Paksha Dwadashi in the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. Bach Baras festival is dedicated to children's well-being and cattle protection, especially cows. Married women observe this vrat (fast) seeking blessings for the health and longevity of their children, while farmers and households honour cows for their nurturing and life-sustaining role.

Bach Baras 2025 Date in August

In 2025, Bach Baras will be observed on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. It falls on the Krishna Paksha Dwadashi (12th day of the waning moon) in the month of Bhadrapada as per the Hindu lunar calendar. In 2025, Krishna Paksha Dwadashi, the twelfth day of the waning moon phase, falls on Tuesday, August 19th, with the tithi beginning at 3:32 PM and ending on Wednesday, August 20th at 1:58 PM, according to New Delhi time according to Drik Panchang.

Significance of Bach Baras

The word ‘Bach’ refers to a calf, and ‘Baras’ signifies the twelfth day (Dwadashi). The vrat symbolises gratitude towards cows, who are revered in Hinduism as motherly figures due to their nourishing milk. On this day, mothers pray for their children’s good health and protection from misfortune, while cows and calves are bathed, decorated, and worshipped.

Bach Baras Vrat Katha

According to the vrat katha, once a woman unknowingly cooked and ate the meat of a calf. As a result, she faced difficulties and misfortunes concerning her children. When she realised her mistake, she sincerely repented and observed a vrat on Bhadrapada Krishna Dwadashi, worshipping cows and calves with devotion. Pleased with her prayers, the divine blessed her children with health and longevity. Since then, the day is observed as Bach Baras, emphasising the importance of compassion, motherhood, and devotion.

Watch Video of Bach Baras Vrat Katha / Bachbaras Puja Ki Kahani

Bach Baras Puja Vidhi and Rituals

Women observing the vrat avoid consuming milk and milk products on this day. Cows and calves are bathed, smeared with turmeric, and decorated with flowers. A special puja is performed with offerings of wheat, gram, and jaggery. Mothers tie sacred threads on their wrists and pray for their children’s welfare. The vrat katha is recited, and devotees offer food to Brahmins and distribute prasad. In many regions, symbolic rituals like drawing images of cows and calves on walls with turmeric or rice paste are also practised.

Traditions Associated With Bach Baras Festival

Farmers worship their cattle, seeking blessings for prosperity and protection from disease. Women avoid using milk or curd in cooking, symbolising respect for cows and calves. Communities gather for storytelling of the vrat katha, strengthening cultural values and traditions. In some areas, offerings are made to young boys, symbolising the divine presence of Lord Krishna as a child.

Bach Baras is more than just a vrat; it is a festival that reflects the bond between mothers and children, the sacred place of cows in Hindu culture, and the importance of gratitude. Observing this vrat is believed to ensure children’s long life, protect them from harm, and bring peace and prosperity to the family.

