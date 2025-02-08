Bhishma Dwadashi is an important Hindu occasion dedicated to Bhishma Pitamah, the great warrior of the Mahabharata. Bhishma Pitamah chose to leave his mortal body on this day after lying on a bed of arrows during the Kurukshetra war. The day of Bhishma Dwadashi falls on the Dwadashi (12th day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha, which corresponds to the month of January or February in the Gregorian calendar. Hence, the 12th day in the month of Magha during the Shukla Paksha is the day for Bhishma Dwadashi. This year, Bhishma Dwadashi 2025 falls on Sunday, February 9. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Bhishma Dwadashi 2025 Date and Time

Bhishma Dwadashi 2025 falls on Sunday, February 9. Parana, or the breaking of the fast, for Bhishma Dwadashi is performed on the morning after Dwadashi. It is usually performed after sunrise.

Bhishma Dwadashi Puja Rituals

Devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. They should then worship Lord Vishnu and the Sun God. Devotees should perform tarpan for Bhishma Pitamah with sesame, water and Kusha. On the day of Bhishma Dwadashi, the Brahmins should be offered food and Dakshina. Devotees should worship ancestors on this day and also listen to Bhishma Katha. It is believed that by performing pooja etc. devotees are blessed with a happy life. This Puja also helps in getting rid of Pitra Dosha.

Bhishma Dwadashi Significance

Bhishma Dwadashi holds great significance for Hindus. It is believed that keeping a fast on the day of Bhishma Dwadashi provides a person with happiness and prosperity. Also, observing a fast on this day relieves a person from all sins. Donations and charity to Brahmins and the needy is considered auspicious. The period of Bhishma Dwadashi i.e. the Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Magh month is very important for Tarpan and Puja.

This day of Bhishma Dwadashi is also called Til Dwadashi and hence, both donations and consumption of sesame seeds are good on this day. As per religious beliefs, it is said that the Pandavas performed the last rites of Pitamah Bhishma on this day. Therefore, performing Tarpan and Shraddha for the forefathers on this day brings a lot of peace to their souls.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

