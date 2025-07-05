The Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston witnessed a bit of drama with Ben Stokes arguing with the umpires over a late DRS (Decision Review System) call by Yashasvi Jaiswal. This happened in the eighth over of India's second innings which was towards the closing stages of the day when Josh Tongue hit Yashasvi Jaiswal's pads as he missed a flick shot. Umpire Sharfuddoula instantly gave it out and Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul subsequently discussed whether to review the decision or not. However, Ben Stokes lost his cool after Yashasvi Jaiswal reviewed the decision with the England National Cricket Team captain stating that the DRS timer of 15 seconds had run out. An image has surfaced that showed Yashasvi Jaiswal signalling the DRS with the timer reading '0'. He argued with umpires but eventually, the review stood and Yashasvi Jaiswal was given out with three reds being shown on the big screen. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Stumps; Mohammed Siraj's Six-Wicket Haul, Akash Deep's Four-Fer Power India to Driver's Seat At Edgbaston.

Ben Stokes Unhappy Over Yashasvi Jaiswal's Late DRS Call

Yashasvi Jaiswal appeared to go for the review when the DRS timer reached 0, and Ben Stokes was absolutely fuming about the issue! English Crowd Started Booing Yashasvi Jaiswal!#BenStokes #YashasviJaiswal #DRS #LBW #umpire #cricketaddiction pic.twitter.com/qAhlrk8wS8 — Cricket Addiction (@CricketAdd1ct) July 4, 2025

