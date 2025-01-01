Chandra Darshan is the sighting of the crescent moon for the first time after Amavasya i.e. New Moon. This day is considered to be an auspicious day in Hinduism and is believed to have some religious significance. Devotees keep a day-long fast and break it after seeing the Moon at night on the day of Chandra darshan. The Moon is visible for a very short period on the first day of Chandra darshan. The first Chandra Darshan of 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 1 and the moon sighting tithi will start at 06:12 PM and last till 07:33 PM on the same day. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

The second Chandra Darshan in the month of January 2025 falls on Thursday, January 30. The moon sighting timing is from 06:12 PM to 07:33 PM. People observe this occasion of Chandra Darshan with great devotion, offering prayers and performing rituals to seek blessings for prosperity, peace, and wellbeing. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Chandra Darshan in January 2025 Dates and Moon Sighting Time

Chandra Darshan Puja Rituals

Devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath, wear clean clothes and vow to keep fast for the entire day.

The fast is usually observed from sunrise to moonrise, and devotees break it after sighting the crescent moon.

Devotees pray to the Moon or Chandra by offering Arghya at sunset and break their day-long fast after seeing the Moon.

Some devotees also offer kheer (a sweet rice pudding) as prasad.

Reciting Chandra Mantras is a common practice to invoke the blessings of Lord Chandra (the Moon God).

Observing the moon with folded hands and expressing gratitude is an integral part of the ritual.

Chandra Darshan Significance

Chandra Darshan day holds great significance in Hinduism. Fasting on Chandra Darshan holds immense spiritual significance. Devotees believe that observing this vrat (fast) purifies the mind, body, and soul. It is said to reduce negative influences associated with the moon in one’s horoscope, bringing emotional balance, mental clarity, and good fortune. As per religious beliefs, it is said that a person who performs all the ritualistic worship of the Moon God on the day of Chandra Darshan will be bestowed with endless good fortune and prosperity.

