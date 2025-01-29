Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, is the most important traditional holiday in Chinese culture. This day marks the beginning of the new year on the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. The date varies each year but usually falls between January 21 and February 20. Chinese New Year 2025 or Lunar New Year falls on January 29, kicking off the 16-day Spring Festival. The Lunar New Year in 2025 welcomes the Year of the Wood Snake, according to the Chinese lunar calendar. The celebrations last up to 16 days, but only the first seven days are considered a public holiday. This means, the Chinese New Year 2025 holiday will begin on January 29 to February 4. In this article, let’s know more about Chinese New Year 2025 date and the significance of the Spring Festival in China. Chinese New Year 2025: What Does ‘Year of the Wood Snake’ Mean? Chinese Zodiac Predictions and What to Expect in the Lunar Year.

Chinese New Year 2025 Date

Chinese New Year 2025 or Lunar New Year falls on Wednesday, January 29, kicking off the 16-day Spring Festival.

The first seven days are considered a public holiday- from January 29 to February 4, 2025.

Chinese New Year Celebration

Celebrated by millions around the world, Chinese New Year is a time for cultural traditions, family reunions, and hopes for good fortune in the coming year. The Chinese New Year is associated with several myths and customs. The annual festival has influenced similar celebrations in other cultures, commonly referred to collectively as Lunar New Year, such as the Losar of Tibet, the Tet of Vietnam, the Seollal of Korea, the Shogatsu of Japan and the Ryukyu New Year. Chinese New Year 2025 Lucky Foods: From Fish to Rice Cakes, Food To Eat That Will Bring Good Luck in the Lunar New Year.

Year of the Wood Snake Meaning and Significance

Chinese New Year marks the transition between zodiac signs- 2025 is the Year of the Snake; 2024 the Year of the Dragon. Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year marks the start of a new zodiac cycle based on the Chinese lunar calendar. As we move from the energetic and dynamic Year of the Dragon, 2025 brings the Snake’s wise and intuitive energy.

The Snake, symbolising wisdom and transformation, offers opportunities for personal growth and change. Each year, the date shifts within the Gregorian calendar. This annual festival is celebrated worldwide with great fanfare, particularly in Asian countries like China. Festivities include red decorations, festive meals with families and friends and more.

