CISF Raising Day is an annual event celebrated in India that marks the establishment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in 1969. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is a central armed police force in India under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Its primary mission is to provide security to large institutions, be it state or privately-owned. CISF Raising Day 2025 falls on Monday, March 10. It is responsible for providing security cover to various public sector undertakings. Among its duties are guarding sensitive governmental buildings, Parliament complex, the Delhi Metro, and providing airport security. CISF Raising Day Wishes: Greetings, Quotes, Images, HD Wallpapers and WhatsApp Stickers To Salute Paramilitary Force on Day Marking the 54th Anniversary of CISF Foundation.

The CISF is headed by an Indian Police Service officer with the rank of Director-General, assisted by an IPS officer in the rank of Addl. Director-General. The force is divided into Nine Sectors (Airport, North, North-East, East, West, South, Training, South-East, Central) and also has a Fire Service Wing. In this article, let’s know more about CISF Raising Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event dedicated to India’s Central Industrial Security Force. CISF Raising Day Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Telegram Photos, HD Wallpapers, Quotes And Sayings To Send On The 53rd Anniversary Of CISF Foundation.

CISF Raising Day 2025 Date

CISF Raising Day 2025 falls on Monday, March 10.

CISF Raising Day History

Central Industrial Security Force was set up under an Act of the Parliament of India on March 10, 1969 with a strength of 188,000. It was created for the better protection and security of industrial undertakings in the country. Over the years, the role of CISF has undergone diversification and it now also protects airports, seaports, metro rail networks, government buildings, heritage monuments (including the Taj Mahal and Red Fort), nuclear power plants, and space installations.

It also specialises in VIP security as well as disaster management. At present CISF undertakes duties concerning internal security, elections, anti-Naxal operations and every other duty that the Government of India gives them. CISF was formally authorised by another Act of Parliament passed on June 15, 1983. Its current active strength is 148,371 personnel. In April 2017, the government raised the sanctioned strength from 145,000 to 180,000 personnel. Recently the strength has been increased to 200,000.

CISF Raising Day Significance

CISF Raising Day is an important event that honours the contributions of CISF personnel in safeguarding India’s critical infrastructure, industries, and public spaces. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is a paramilitary force in India responsible for providing security to critical infrastructure and industries. CISF plays a crucial role in safeguarding industrial units, airports, government buildings, and other vital institutions across the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2025 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).