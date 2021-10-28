Dhanteras has been formed by combining two words ‘dhan’ meaning wealth and ‘teras' meaning thirteen. It is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna paksha of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be observed on November 2, Tuesday.

On Dhanteras, people consider it auspicious to buy gold or metal. But there are certain things that are believed to bring bad luck if bought on this day. We, at LatestLY, have curated a list of items that you should avoid buying as you celebrate Dhanteras. Dhanteras 2021: Auspicious Things To Buy for Good Luck, Wealth and Prosperity on Dhantrayodashi, the First Day of Diwali.

1. Aluminum

As people buy metal on Dhanteras, they tend to buy aluminum utensils, unaware of the fact that aluminum is not metal. Buying aluminum on Dhanteras is, therefore, considered inauspicious.

2. Anything in Black Colour

Black is considered a highly inauspicious colour. People don’t even wear black clothes during Diwali or Dhanteras puja. Therefore, buying anything in black colour should be avoided on this day to avoid bad luck.

3. Iron

Iron should never be bought on Dhanteras as this does not please Dhan Kubera.

4. Sharp Items

It is better to avoid buying sharp items like knives or scissors on Dhanteras. Such items are not considered auspicious and, therefore, should not be bought on the festival.

5. Plastic

As plastic is not considered to give barkat or growth, therefore, buying plastic items on Dhanteras should be avoided.

Dhanteras marks the first day of Diwali. On this day, markets are fully decorated to sell gifting items. While buying gifts for others and for your own home, it is very important to consider what is auspicious to be bought on this day. Therefore, do check this list before you buy items for your house this Dhanteras. Wishing everyone a Happy Dhanteras 2021!

