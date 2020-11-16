One of the most exciting times of the year, the festival of Diwali 2020 is ongoing. This year, the five-day festival of lights began on November 12 with Vasu Baras and today, marks the fourth day of Balipratipada and Diwali Padwa. This day is marked with different traditions in different parts of the country. The same day marks the celebration of Diwali Padwa celebrations in Maharashtra. The festival day of Balipratipada worships King Bali. So on this day, people exchange beautiful greetings of Balipratipada along with messages of Diwali Padwa. If you are looking specifically for Marathi wishes for these two observances then we have made a collection here. In this article, you will find Diwali greetings in Marathi, along with Balipratipada and Diwali Padwa images with quotes and wishes for free download online. Along with, we also give you a collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and wallpapers which you can freely use as your status on social media platforms. Here we cater to your search for Balipratipada messages in Marathi, Diwali Padwa Marathi wishes, Padwa Marathi greetings and images all for easy access.

Balipratipada essentially honours the Demon-king Bali or Balindra, who was blessed by Lord Vishnu. There's a belief that King Bali returns to the Earth on this day and thus devotees perform his worship. Special rangoli designs are made outside the homes for this Bali Puja. Diwali Padwa in Maharashtra honours the bond of love and respect between a husband and wife. Newly married couples celebrate this day more with some traditional rituals, wherein the wife venerates the husband and there is an exchange of gifts. They pray for their long life and happiness together. And each festival seems incomplete without the exchange of Diwali messages with one another. So here we bring you Diwali WhatsApp Stickers, Diwali WhatsApp images, Diwali 2020 SMS in and more to wish Happy Diwali Padwa and Prosperous New Year to everyone.

Balipratipada-Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: तेजोमय दीप तेवावा आज तुमच्या अंगणी,

तेजोमय प्रकाश पडावा सदैव तुमच्या जीवनी,

बलिप्रतिपदा पाडव्याच्या तुम्हाला आणि तुमच्या परिवाराला खूप खूप शुभेच्छा!

Diwali padwa messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: आज बलिप्रतिपदा! दिवाळी पाडवा, राहो सदा नात्यात गोडवा..

बलिप्रतिपदा पाडव्याच्या तुम्हाला खूप शुभेच्छा!

Diwali Padwa greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Snehacha Sugandha Darvalla, Anandacha San Ala, Vinanti Amchi Parmeshwarala, Sukh Samruddhi Labho Tumhala. Diwali Padwa Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Balipratipada-images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Balipratipada Ani Navin Varsha Nimitta Apnaas Sarvanna Diwali Chya Khup Khup Shubheccha!

Balipratipada-Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Diwali Padwa Ani Balipratipada Chya Mangalmay Divshi Tumhala Sarvanna Khup Saukhya Labho, Hich Saddichcha. Balipratipadachya Hardik Shubhechha

Happy Diwali GIFs

Here's a Video of Happy Diwali Messages:

Diwali WhatsApp Stickers

People can also send across Diwali wishes and greetings to their friends, family, and relatives via WhatsApp stickers. There are numerous third-party apps that provide Sticker greetings and messages which can be sent via the messaging application. Click here for some latest Diwali WhatsApp sticker options. Everyone loves this festival and sending out their greetings to loved ones, such is the charm and grace of Deepawali. We wish all our readers Happy Diwali Padwa and Balipratipada 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).