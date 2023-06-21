The First Day of Summer 2023 will be marked on June 21. Also known as Summer Solstice, it is known to be the longest day on Earth. Every year, the celebration of the First Day of Summer is met with various fun activities and events. People often soak in the sun by going on picnics, indulging in some outdoor pool parties, etc. Sharing Happy First Day of Summer 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Summer Solstice 2023 greetings, First Day of Summer images and wallpapers, Happy First Day of Summer 2023 quotes and sayings, Happy Summer Solstice WhatsApp stickers and First Day of Summer 2023 Facebook status pictures with family and friends is also common practice. Summer Solstice 2023 Date & Time: Know Midsummer Facts and Significance of the Longest Day of the Year.

The Summer Solstice, also called the festival solstice or midsummer, occurs when one of Earth's poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun. This event occurs twice every year. The Summer Solstice in Western Hemisphere takes place on June 21, while the December Solstice (usually 21 or 22 December) occurs in the Southern Hemisphere. The significance given to the summer solstice has varied among cultures, but most recognize the event in some way with holidays, festivals, and rituals around that time with themes of religion or fertility.

In today’s time, the celebration of Summer Solstice is focused on throwing summer parties and celebrating the warm and welcoming heat by embracing the outdoors. As we prepare to celebrate the First Day of Summer, here are some Happy First Day of Summer 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Summer Solstice 2023 greetings, First Day of Summer images and Wallpapers, Happy First Day of Summer 2023 quotes and sayings, Happy Summer Solstice WhatsApp Stickers and First Day of Summer 2023 Facebook status pictures that you can share online with family and friends. Summer Solstice 2023 Wishes & First Day of Summer Photos: WhatsApp Status, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS to Share on the Important Event Observed Worldwide.

Summer Solstice 2023 Wishes and Greetings:

Summer Solstice 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Sun Spirals Its Longest Dance, Enlightening Us. As Nature Depicts Bounty and Blesses Us. Let All Things Live and Fulfil Their Destiny. Here’s Wishing You All a Happy Summer Solstice!

Summer Solstice 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Find Yourself Surrounded by Immense Peace and Joy This Summer Solstice.

Summer Solstice 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Welcome the Summer Days, and May They Spread Sunshine in Your Life. Happy Summer Solstice!

Summer Solstice 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sun Shine Bright Upon You and Surround You With Love and Light. Happy Summer Solstice!

Summer Solstice 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Great Start of the Summer Season on the Longest Day of the Year. Happy Summer Solstice!

We hope Summer Solstice 2023 brings with it all things warm and comfy to you and your loved ones! Happy First Day of Summer!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2023 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).