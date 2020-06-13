Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag

Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 06:50 PM IST
Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
United States (US) Flag Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

United States (US) Flag Day 2020: Flag Day is celebrated in the United States every year with much fanfare and enthusiasm. Flag Day in the US holds a historical significance. It underlines the very foundation of the United States. The day is observed in honour of their national flag. It was on the same day when the US flag was raised for the first time. There’s a lot to find out about the US Flag Day 2020 – its date, history, and significance. If you are looking for details about Flag Day in the US, then you have come to the right destination. World's Largest Free-flying American Flag Gets Torn in Half Following a Thunderstorm in Wisconsin, Netizens Call it Symbolic of Current Times.

When will be the US Flag Day 2020 be celebrated?

The US Flag Day 2020, like every year, will be celebrated on June 14, which will fall on Saturday this year. The first instance took place way back in 1777. It will be the 243rd-anniversary celebrations of the Flag Day in the US this year. So, wondering about the history behind it? 

What is the history of the US Flag Day?

Not many people know that it was in the year 1775, the ‘Continental Colours’, also known as the ‘Grand Flag’, was the first conceptualised flag of the United States. It was displayed for the first time in 1776 when the ’13 American Colonies’ declared that they were no longer under the British Rule. It took them more than a year, to formalise on their first official flag.

It was in 1777, on June 14, the Second Continental Congress successfully passed the Flag resolution. It stated, “Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States is thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” Since then, every year the date June 14 is celebrated as the official Flag Day in the United States.

Since then, the flag has been modified for over 26 times, making it the 27th design of the US flag. Yes, you read that right!

In 1912, the 48-star US flag was adopted, which remained official until 1959, when another star was added. However, in the same year in August, the then US President Dwight Eisenhower ordered a 50-star flag which was adopted in 1960. It is the longest-used design, i.e. 60 years, in the history of the US. The 50 stars represent the 50 states of the USA.

What is the significance of US Flag Day?

Historically and culturally, the Flag Day in US’ history holds a great amount of significance. It not only symbolises their freedom but also underlines the very basis of their foundation. Given how the flag was modified 26 times since its independence, it shows how the states integrated and formed the ‘United States of America’.

The United States Army also celebrates June 14 as their birthday. As it was on this day in 1775 when the Congress reached a consensus on the ‘American Continental Army’. It is not an official holiday in the States, but there are flag parades organised across the country. The atmosphere is quite patriotic and electrifying!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

