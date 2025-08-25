Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 starts from August 27 and culminates with Ganesh Visarjan on September 6. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most vibrant festivals in India, celebrated to honour Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and harbinger of prosperity. Drawing rangoli holds a special significance among this festival's many traditions. Rangoli, made at the entrance of homes and puja areas, is considered an auspicious welcome for Lord Ganesha. The colourful patterns symbolise joy, positivity, and devotion, creating a sacred space that invites divine blessings. In the article below, we bring you Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 rangoli designs to elevate your Ganpati Puja home decoration. These Ganesh Chaturthi rangoli patterns and stunning colourful motifs can help you create the traditional Ganesh Chaturthi rangoli at your home to celebrate the Ganeshotsav festival.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, rangoli designs often feature motifs of Lord Ganesha, his footprints, modaks, flowers, and sacred symbols like the swastika or the om. These designs are not just decorative but represent spiritual meanings, prosperity, purity, and the removal of negativity. The act of creating rangoli itself is seen as an offering of love and devotion, where each pattern reflects the devotee’s creativity and faith. To celebrate the festival of Ganeshotsav, check out these Chaturthi rangoli patterns and stunning colourful motifs that will inspire your Ganpati Puja home decoration.

Rangoli also enhances the festive atmosphere, spreading happiness among family members and neighbours. It fosters togetherness, as people gather to design and decorate their surroundings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

