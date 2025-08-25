Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, is the much-awaited festival in India, especially in the western states like Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious Hindu festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. As we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Ganesh Chaturthi wishes, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 greetings, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' images, Ganesh Chaturthi HD wallpapers, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' wallpapers 4k, Ganpati Bappa HD wallpapers and Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 status, which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these Happy Ganesh Chaturthi wishes and messages and send them to your loved ones as Happy Ganeshotsav 2025 wishes and greetings. Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Photos and Wallpapers HD Download: Share Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Murti First Look Pics Online.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, while Ganesha Visarjan, i.e., Anant Chaturdashi, falls on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Ganeshotsav festivities last for 10 days, culminating with Anant Chaturdashi, which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh in a water body. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes and status for WhatsApp bring you Ganpati Bappa Morya images, messages, photos and greetings to share with family and friends. Celebrate Ganeshotsav with devotion and joy by sending heartfelt WhatsApp status, Facebook wishes and beautiful wallpapers on this auspicious festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Wishes and Greetings to Share Online (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Joyous Ganesh Chaturthi Filled With Love and Divine Blessings.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Status Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Bring Wisdom, Peace, and Prosperity to Your Life.

Ganpati Bappa Morya Images and HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Ganesh Chaturthi, May Your Home Be Blessed With Happiness and Harmony.

Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi Messages for Family and Friends (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Lord Ganesha Guide You Towards Success and Fulfilment in All You Do.

Beautiful Quotes and Sayings for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival Bring New Beginnings and Endless Joy to You and Your Family.

Unique and Creative Wishes to Celebrate Ganeshotsav (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Blessed Ganesh Chaturthi With Positivity and Devotion All Around.

During the Ganeshotsav festival, Lord Ganesha, also known as Ganpati, is worshipped with great devotion by people. It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, and hence Ganesh Chaturthi day falls in the month of August or September. As per drikpanchang, Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat is from 11:24 to 13:55 pm. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin from 13:54 on August 26, 2025 and end at 15:44 on August 27, 2025. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How to Make Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idol This Ganeshotsav at Home; Check Step-by-Step Tutorial.

Celebrations of the Ganpati festival bring together families, friends and relatives who welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and public pandals with decorations and various puja rituals. Happy Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 to all!

