Ganesha Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on January 25. This annual observance, which is known as Lord Ganesha’s birthday, Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi, and Varad Chaturthi, is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Maharashtra and Goa especially. As we prepare to celebrate Ganesha Jayanti 2023, people are bound to share Happy Ganesha Jayanti 2023 greetings in Marathi, Varad Chaturthi 2023 wishes in Marathi and messages, Tikund Chaturthi 2023 WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers of Lord Ganesha for Magha Shukla Chaturthi and Ganesh Jayanti SMS with family and friends. Ganesha Jayanti 2023 Date and Significance: Know All About Rituals, Puja Muhurat and Celebrations of Tilkund Chaturthi or Maghi Ganesh Jayanti.

This annual observance falls on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi day (the fourth day of the bright fortnight or the waxing moon) in the month of Magha, as per the Hindu Calendar. While the most popular festival around Lord Ganesha is Ganesh Chaturthi, which is celebrated in August/September, that festival marks the time when Lord Ganesha comes to Earth from Mount Kailash to bless his devotees. Ganesh Jayanti is believed to be the day that Lord Ganesha was actually born. Some people also celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi as the time when Lord Ganesha was born. Ganesh Jayanti 2023 Wishes & Maghi Ganesh Jayanti HD Images: Greetings, Ganpati Photos, Ganesha Quotes, Wallpapers and Messages To Celebrate the Day.

To mark Ganesha Jayanti, people often make a symbolic Murti of Lord Ganesha with turmeric and sindoor, offer prayers and prepare various delicacies to appease Lord Ganesha. As we prepare to celebrate Ganesha Jayanti 2023, here are some Happy Ganesha Jayanti 2023 greetings in Marathi, Varad Chaturthi 2023 wishes and messages in Marathi, Tikund Chaturthi 2023 WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers of Lord Ganesha for Madha Shukla Chaturthi that you can share with family and friends online.

An interesting thing to note is that on Ganesha Jayanti, it is believed that one must not look at the moon sighting. We hope that Ganesha Jayanti 2023 fills your life with love, light and happiness.

