Every month, Wednesday and Chaturthi Tithi are considered best for worshipping Lord Ganesha. The Chaturthi that falls in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Magh is known as Varad Tilkund Chaturthi, Ganesh Jayanti and Maghi Vinayak Chaturthi. This year, Ganesh Jayanti will be celebrated on January 25, 2023, Wednesday. Due to the celestial coincidence of Wednesday on Maghi Vinayak Chaturthi, good results will be obtained from Ganpati Puja, but this day will also be the first Panchak of the year. We have for you a very Happy Ganesh Jayanti greetings, Ganpati 2023 wishes, Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023 quotes & SMS to send to your relatives and friends on this holy festival.

On the day of Ganesh Jayanti, after consecrating the idol of Lord Ganesha at home, one must worship it. It is considered really lucky if one donates green things by going to the temple on the day of Ganesh Jayanti. Donate green clothes or other useful items to needy people. Ganesha Jayanti 2023 Date and Significance: Know All About Rituals, Puja Muhurat and Celebrations of Tilkund Chaturthi or Maghi Ganesh Jayanti.

It is described in the scriptures that those who regularly worship Lord Shri Ganesh, the remover of obstacles, all the troubles of their lives end. On the other hand, worshiping Siddhi Vinayak form on Vinayaka Chaturthi solves every problem in people's life. This fast is considered very important for the growth of the family. This year, Ganesh Jayanti falls on the same day as the Raj Panchak. Raj Panchak is regarded as a lucky occasion to bestow luck. Raj Panchak is the name of the Panchak that begins on Monday. Check out our collection of Ganesh Jayanti wishes and greetings for your loved ones.

Ganesh Jayanti 2023 Wishes, Images & HD Wallpapers

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord of Wealth Shower His Blessings Upon You and Your Close Ones. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Joyous Maghi Ganesh Jayanti.

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Light of Lord Ganesha Fill Your Life With Everything You Have Wished For. Happy Maghi Ganesh Jayanti!

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Shower His Auspicious Blessing Upon You and Your Loved Ones. A Very Happy Ganesh Jayanti Wishes to You!

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Vighnavinayaka Remove All Obstacles and Shower You With Bounties. I Hope Lord Ganesh Visits You With Lots of Luck and Prosperity. Happy Ganesh Jayanti!

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Across My Prayers and Best Wishes to You and Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Ganesh Jayanti!

This year, Ganesh Jayanti and Ravi Yoga coincide. It is said that Ravi Yoga banishes evil and bestows luck. On this day, Ravi Yoga is available from 7:13 am to 8:05 pm. Modak is the favourite of Lord Ganesha in sweets. That's why we offer Modak to Lord Ganesha. Apart from this, if you want, you can also offer Boondi laddoos. By offering this Bhog, Lord Ganesha gets very pleased and blesses his devotees.

