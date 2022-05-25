Geek Pride Day, as the name suggests, is dedicated to celebrating the geeks and wearing one’s geeky behaviour as capes. Geek Pride Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 25. This annual celebration first began in space and has become an important celebration in pop culture. The commemoration of Geek Pride Day helps people to be more comfortable about their geeky side and show their love and excitement for various topics that may not be traditionally considered “cool”. As we prepare to celebrate Geek Pride Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, the history of Geek Pride Day and more. Are You a Geek or a Nerd? Know the Difference.

When Is Geek Pride Day 2022?

Geek Pride Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 25. Geek Pride Day celebration originated in Spain in 2006 as Día del orgullo friki and spread around the world via the Internet. The first official celebration of Geek Pride Day in the United States was in 2008 and has been a common observance ever since.

History Of Geek Pride Day

Geek Pride Day was inspired by Tim McEachern, who organized unconnected events called Geek Pride Festival and/or Geek Pride Day from 1998 to 2000 at a bar in Albany, New York, which are sometimes seen as a prelude to Geek Pride Day.

The celebration of Geek Pride Day is focused on embracing the geeks in all of us. Whether it is binge-watching Star Wars or reading your favourite fantasies or simply indulging in your fan theories and fan fiction. Geek Pride Day 2022 is sure to be extra special as people continue to have new content to geek out on. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Geek Pride Day 2022!

