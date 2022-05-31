Parents are the first people who shape the life and well-being of kids. However, their hard work and challenges are often taken for granted. Also referred to as World Family Day, The celebration of Global Day of Parents aims to change just that. This annual commemoration is focused on celebrating parents across the world and all that they do. Global Day of Parents 2022 will be celebrated on June 1. Every year, the celebration is focused on a dedicated theme. And Global Day of Parents 2022 is also sure to centre around an important theme. And as we prepare for this celebration, here is everything you need to know about Global Day of Parents, the Global Day of Parents 2022 theme, how to celebrate Global Day of Parents 2022 and more. June 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's A List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is Global Day of Parents 2022?

Global Day of Parents 2022 will be celebrated on June 1. This annual celebration is focused on being more empathetic and considerate towards parents. Everyone knows that parenting is no easy feat; however, parents and their challenging jobs are very much taken for granted more often than not. Global Day of Parents celebrations was first started in 2012 by the UN General Assembly.

Global Day of Parents 2022 Theme

Every year, the celebration of Global Day of Parents is focused on a dedicated theme to ensure a unified discussion on the topic and a festival that is on similar lines worldwide. Global Day of Parents 2022 theme is "Family Awareness". This theme is focused on ensuring that we are all aware of our families' emotional, physical and mental states, especially our parents, who are often neglected.

The celebration of Global Day of Parents is sure to be filled with various fun events. From sharing wishes and messages online to preparing special dinners and other fun events. Our parents have always been there for us and do their best to support us on every front, and it is high time we use Global Day of Parents as an opportunity to help them feel all the love and comfort. Happy Global Day of Parents 2022!

