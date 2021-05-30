May 30 is celebrated as statehood day in Goa. Although Goa was liberated from the Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961, it became part of the Indian Union as the 25th state on May 30, 1987. Before this, Goa was a union territory. It is an important day for all Goans as it helped to shape Goa's distinct identity. 2021 marks the 34th Statehood Day of Goa.

After India gained independence in 1947, it requested the Portuguese to leave Goa territory. However, the Portuguese refused. In 1961, India launched Operation Vijay and annexed Goa and Daman and Diu with the Indian mainland. On May 30, 1987, Goa was recognised as a state by the Indian government. Goa Statehood Day Wishes & HD Images: Netizens Extend Greetings to All Goans on This Significant Day.

The statehood day celebrations in Tripura involve a series of cultural events. However, celebrations this year will be lowkey due to the second wave of novel coronavirus.

About Goa:

Goa is located on the southwest coast of India, surrounded by Maharashtra and Karnataka. The capital of the state is Panji and the official language is Konkani. It is the smallest state in India. Goa is a popular tourist destination because of its white-sand beaches, places of worship, active nightlife and World Heritage-listed architecture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2021 08:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).