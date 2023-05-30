Goa Statehood Day, as the name suggests, is the annual celebration of the day that Goa attained statehood. Goa Statehood Day 2023 will be marked on May 30 and marks Goa’s 36th Statehood Day. Every year, to mark this day, there are various celebrations and events held across Goa, and that is sure to be the case this year as well. As we prepare to celebrate Goa Statehood Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day. Goa Statehood Day 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Goa Statehood Day With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greetings.

When is Goa Statehood Day 2023?

Every year, Goa Statehood Day is celebrated on May 30. It is interesting to note that while India gained independence on August 15, 1947, Goa continued to be under Portuguese rule. Finally, on December 19, 1961, Goa was liberated, along with Daman and Diu. It took another 26 years for Goa to attain statehood finally. On May 30, 1987, Goa received Statehood.

Significance of Goa Statehood Day

Goa Statehood Day is an important observance as it celebrates the state’s strong history, culture and heritage. Goa is one of the smallest states in India and is known for its architecture as well as its beaches. In 1961, India launched Operation Vijay and annexed Goa and Daman and Diu with the Indian mainland. Finally, on December 19, 1961, this mission was successful. However, Goa was separated from Daman and Diu and given the position of Statehood only in 1987. This celebration marks the anniversary of this feat.

According to Indian history, when Goa was given full statehood, it became the 25th state of the Republic of India. To celebrate Goa Statehood Day 2023, the chief minister of the state - Pramod Sawant, has already extended his greetings to Goans in an official statement. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Goa Statehood Day 2023!

