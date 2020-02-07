Guru Har Rai Ji 390th Parkash Purab: Fireworks Take Place at Golden Temple in Amritsar (Watch Video)

Golden Temple (Photo Credits: @Punitspeaks/ Twitter)

Amritsar, February 7: On the occasion of 390th birth anniversary of seventh Guru of Sikhs Sri Guru Har Rai, the Golden Temple in Amritsar was illuminated by lights and candles. Fireworks also took place in the holy shrine. The video of fireworks in the Golden Temple, also known as Harimandir Sahib, is shared by news agency ANI. Golden Temple Illuminates on 415th Anniversary of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Parv.

Being one of Sikh's prominent and revered places of worship, a sea of devotees thronged the vast campus and lighted candles, diyas besides the holy Sarovar. The main temple situated amidst the water body is plated with gold and was irradiated with yellow bulbs hanging over it. Guru Gobind Singh Ji 353rd Parkash Purab: Fireworks Take Place at Golden Temple in Amritsar (Watch Video).

Visuals of Fireworks at Golden Temple:

#WATCH Amritsar: Fire works display at Golden temple (Harmandir Saheb) on Prakash Parv of seventh Sikh Guru Har Rai Sahib. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/7cs2EdCAlx — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

Sri Guru Har Rai was revered seventh Nanak by Sikhs. He became the seventh Guru of Sikhs on March 19, 1644, at the age of 14 years. Guru Har Rai was born to Nihal Kaur and Baba Gurditta. He was a grandson of the sixth guru of Sikhs, Sri Guru Har Gobind. He started several public singing and scripture recital traditions in Sikhism. Sri Har Rai appointed his 5-year-old youngest son Guru Har Krishan as the eighth Guru of the Sikhs before his death.