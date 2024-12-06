  • Festivals
    Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2024 Date in Punjab: Know Significance of Shaheedi Diwas To Honour the Ninth Sikh Guru

    The Martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, is an important day in Punjab and across the Sikh community worldwide. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life to uphold the principles of religious freedom, human rights, and justice.

    Festivals & Events Meera| Dec 06, 2024 12:56 PM IST
    Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2024 Date in Punjab: Know Significance of Shaheedi Diwas To Honour the Ninth Sikh Guru
    Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

    Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of ten gurus who founded the Sikh religion. He was born in Amritsar, Punjab, India in 1621 and was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh guru. The martyrdom day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, also known as Shaheedi Diwas is usually a restricted holiday in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2024 in Punjab will be observed on Friday, December 6. Guru Tegh Bahadur, popularly known as 'Hind Ki Chadar' or 'Shield of India', was the leader of Sikhs from 1665 until his beheading in 1675 and was considered a principled and fearless warrior.

    Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was a learned spiritual scholar and a poet whose 115 hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib, which is the main text of Sikhism. Tegh Bahadur was executed on the orders of Aurangzeb, the sixth Mughal emperor, in Delhi. In this article, let’s know more about Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2024 date and the significance of this annual event. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates. 

    Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2024 Date

    Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2024 in Punjab is on Friday, December 6.

    Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day Significance

    The Martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, is an important day in Punjab and across the Sikh community worldwide. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life to uphold the principles of religious freedom, human rights, and justice. In Punjab, the day is marked with prayers and kirtans (hymns) in gurdwaras, where devotees reflect on the Guru’s teachings and sacrifice. Special programs are held across Punjab to narrate the story of his martyrdom. Anandpur Sahib, closely associated with Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, becomes a focal point for remembrance ceremonies.

