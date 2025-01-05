Every year, Handsel Monday or Hansel Monday is celebrated in Scotland and parts of the United Kingdom with great fervour and enthusiasm. Handsel Monday is a traditional holiday that is marked on the first Monday of the new year. In 2025, Handsel Monday falls on January 6. The word ‘handsel’ originates from an old Saxon word, which means ‘to deliver into the hand’. The day refers to giving gifts or good-luck tokens to mark the beginning of a new year. Epiphany 2025 Date: When Is Three Kings' Day? Know the Significance of the Day That Marks the Visit of the Magi to Infant Jesus.

Among the rural population of Scotland, Auld Hansel Monday is traditionally celebrated on the first Monday after January 12. This custom reflects a reluctance to switch from the old (Julian) style calendar to the new (Gregorian) calendar. In this article, let’s know more about the Handsel Monday 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Handsel Monday 2025 Date

Handsel Monday 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, January 6.

Handsel Monday Significance

Handsel Monday is a traditional occasion that encourages people to express gratitude and gift the ones that really make our lives easier! The day is all about people exchanging small tokens and best wishes on the occasion of New Year. An 1825 glossary marks Handsel Monday as an occasion when it is customary to make children and servants a present.

Earlier, tips for small gifts were expected from servants, as well as by the postman, the deliverers of newspapers, scavengers, and all persons who work for us. Although less commonly celebrated today, Handsel Monday aims to encourage people to take up acts of kindness or symbolic gestures during the New Year.

