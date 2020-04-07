Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Bajrangbali Facebook Photos, Greetings and Messages to Send on This Festive Day

Hanuman Jayanti hindi wishes messages(Photo Credits: File Image)

The month of April has too many festivals coming in and the latest one is Hanuman Jayanti, which will be marked tomorrow ie April 8 this year. Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, the God of Strength, Knowledge and Bhakti. More commonly known as an ardent devotee of Lord Rama, he played a key role in the epic of Ramayana as well as Mahabharata. Devotees of Hanuman celebrate his birth with grand celebrations. However, this time due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the celebrations won't be as usual. But you can still convey your greetings for this auspicious occasion. On this Hanuman Jayanti 2020, we specifically give you messages and wishes in Hindi. If you are looking for Hindi greetings of Hanuman Jayanti, Lord Hanuman photos, HD photos with wishes, we have made a special collection of the same. Hanuman Jayanti Images & Jai Bajrangbali HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

According to Hindu legends, Hanuman was born to Anjana and father Kesari. He is known as Pawanputra (son of the wind) because of his ability to fly. Lord Hanuman is attributed with Chiranjivi (immortal), Brahmachari (self-control), strength, bhakti, knowledge and innovation. He is also known as Vanara God because of his monkey-like appearance. Devotees of Lord Hanuman visit his temples, pay respects and seek his blessings on this day. Ahead of Hanuman Jayanti 2020, we give you a collection of Lord Hanuman images with quotes, SMS, GIFs and messages to wish Happy Hanuman Jayanti in Hindi. Given below is a collection of Hanuman Jayanti 2020 greetings in Hindi which you download for free and send on this auspicious day. Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Bhajans: From Shri Hanuman Chalisa to Mangal Murti Ram Dulare, Listen to These Devotional Songs to Mark the Birth of Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti hindi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Sab Sukh Lahaye Tumhari Sarna, Tum Rakshak Kaahu Ko Darna, Aapan Tej Samharo Aapaye, Teeno Lok Haank Te Kaapen! Hanuman Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 hindi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Shri Guru Charan Saroj Raj, Niz Manu Mukuru Sudhari. Barnu Raghuvar Bimal Jasu, Jo Dayaku Phal Chari. Budhihin Tanu Jaanike Sumiraun Pawan Kumar. Bal Budhi Vidya Dehu Mohi Harahu Kalesh Vikar. Hanuman Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 hindi wishes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Aaj Hai Janamdivas Ram Bhakt Banrangbaji Ka. Wo Jinhone Apni Poonch Se Sari Lanka Ko Bhasma Kiya. Wo Jinhone Apni Bhakti Se Shri Ram Ka Dil Jeet Liya. Wo Jinhone Humein Behtar Banane Ki Prerna Di. Hanuman Jayanti Ki Hardik Badhaiyan.

Hanuman Jayanti wishes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Yatra Yatra Raghunaatha-Kiirtanam Tatra Tatra Krta-Mastaka-Anjalim, Vaasspa-Vaari-Paripuurnnaa-Locanam Maarutim Namata Raakssasa-Antakam. Hanuman Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 hindi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Jai Hanuman Gyan Gun Sagar, Jai Kapis Tihun Lok Ujagar, Ram Doot Atulit Bal Dhama, Anjani-Putra Pavan Sut Nama. Jai Shri Ram Jai Hanuman! Hanuman Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Hanuman GIFS

Watch Video of Hanuman Jayanti Greetings

Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers

Stickers have become a favourite of those using WhatsApp. In fact, on each of the festivals people can share their wishes through these animated images. Just like all other festivals, Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp stickers are also available on the Play Store. To download Lord Hanuman stickers, click here. We hope that the above Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 greetings and messages will be useful for you to send the holy messages for this auspicious day. Send these Bajrang Bali images on the joyous occasion of the Hindu God, and celebrate a safe Hanuman Jayanti!