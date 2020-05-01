Happy Gujarat Day 2020 Greetings & HD Images: Wish Gujarat Sthapana Divas With WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Facebook Quotes and Greetings

Happy Gujarat Day (File Image)

Happy Gujarat Day 2020 Greetings & HD Images: Gujarat Day is celebrated on May 1 annually as Gujarat Sthapana Divas or Gujarat State Formation Day. While the idea of statehood first appeared in 1928, the state of Gujarat was officially formed on May 1, 1960. On this day, the vibrant state of Gujarat was carved from Bombay. The other state was Maharashtra. Hence, May 1 is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day. Gujarat Day 2020 falls on Friday. While previous years’ celebrations would witness a grand affair on the day, this time around expect them to be muted due to coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, you can always enjoy virtual celebrations. Here’s a collection of Gujarat Day 2020 wishes, Gujarat Day HD images, Happy Gujarat Day 2020 greetings, Happy Gujarat Day WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Gujarat Day 2020 HD Wallpapers and more. Gujarat Day 2020 Images With Gujarati Messages & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send Gujarat Sthapana Divas Ni Hardik Shubhechha Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Another way to greet your loved one is through WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers.

If you are looking for some of the most amazing Gujarat Day 2020 messages, then you should stop exploring further as we have covered all the basis for you.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Jewel of the West, Gujarat Is the Pride of India. May This Year Bring More Glory and Success to Our Beloved State. Happy Gujarat Day 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Gujarat Thrive, Prosper and Climb the Ladder of Progress. Wish You a Happy Gujarat Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Best Wishes to People of Gujarat. May the State Scale Newer Heights of Development in the Years to Come.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate and Take the Culture, Traditions and Customs of Gujarat Ahead. Wishing You a Happy Gujarat Statehood Day.

People observe the day in high spirits throughout the day. However, with Coronavirus pandemic at its peak, the celebrations would not be as jubilant. There are programmes, seminars, and cultural shows that are organised by the respective state governments, several agencies, by politicians and other social leaders, throughout the state of Gujarat.

We at LatestLY, wish you and your family a Happy Gujarat Day 2020.