Happy LGBT Pride Day 2023! The main events of LGBT Pride Month, also known as Gay Pride, which is observed in June in the United States and other countries across the world, include vibrant, uplifting parades with floats and celebrities, joyful festivals, workshops, picnics, and parties. Pride Month honours the successes of LGBTQ people as well as the decades-long fight for equal justice under the law and for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community. Every year in June, in remembrance of the Stonewall riots of 1969, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month (LGBT Pride Month) is observed. It strives to advance equality of opportunity and justice for Americans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ).

Customers and supporters of the Stonewall Inn in New York City staged an uprising in June 1969 to protest the frequent police harassment and persecution of LGBT Americans. This rebellion is the first step in a movement to end laws and practises that discriminate against LGBT Americans. The New York Police Department occasionally raided clubs and eateries where it was known that gays and lesbians congregated, as was customary in many cities. On June 28, 1969, the NYPD conducted a pub raid at the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighbourhood. Although the date of "Gay Pride Day" in the United States was not set in stone, it was initially observed on the last Sunday in June. The 'day' quickly expanded to include a month's worth of activities in several major American cities.

Today, there are many other ways to celebrate, including parades, picnics, parties, workshops, symposia, and concerts. Events during LGBTQ Pride Month draw millions of people from all over the world. Memorial services are held during this month in honour of community members who have died from hate crimes. The goal of the commemoration month is to acknowledge the historical contributions made by lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people on a local, national, and international scale. To celebrate the day check out our compilation of messages, HD images, quotes and greetings for the international day.

Happy LGBT Pride Month 2023 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes

Pride Month 2023 | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pride Month 2023 (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Pride Month Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pride Month 2023 | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Pride month | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

LGBT Pride Month activities now include parades, picnics, parties, conferences, symposia, and concerts, and participants from all over the world flock to these events. The goal of the commemoration month is to acknowledge the contribution that LGBTQ people have made to local, national, and global history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2023 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).