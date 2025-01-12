Lohri is the annual Punjabi celebration that marks the passing of the winter solstice. Lohri 2025 will be celebrated on January 13. Many people believe that the celebration of Lohri marks the end of the winter season and increases the anticipation for spring. It also celebrates the bountiful winter harvest and is filled with fun festivities that bring the community together. As we prepare to celebrate Lohri 2025, people are sure to share some Happy Lohri 2025 wishes and messages, Lohri greetings, Happy Lohri images and wallpapers, Lohri 2025 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Happy Lohri 2025 Greetings, Wishes & Harvest Quotes: Send HD Images, Messages, Wallpapers and WhatsApp Status To Celebrate the Festival.

The commemoration of Lohri is an official holiday in Punjab, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh. However, the festival is also marked with great fervour and enthusiasm in Delhi and Haryana, as well as in various other areas across the country where people from Punjab have relocated and settled. The celebration of Lohri usually takes place in the evening, when a bonfire is lit to mark the end of winter.

People offer their prayers to the sun god by doing a special puja at the bonfire. This is followed by an evening of dance and song, where people come together. As we prepare to celebrate Lohri 2025, here are some Happy Lohri 2025 wishes and messages, Lohri greetings, Happy Lohri images and wallpapers, Lohri 2025 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Lohri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Festival of Harvest Brighten Your Life With Prosperity and Success. May You Be Blessed With Soaring Happiness and Wonderful Celebrations. Happy Lohri.

Happy Lohri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing This Harvest Season Brings Happiness and Prosperity to You and Your Family.

Happy Lohri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hoping This Harvest Season Lights Up the Faces of All Your Dear Ones. Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy Lohri.

Happy Lohri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Days Filled With Joy, Weeks of Happiness, Months Filled With Prosperity, Years of Celebrations Are Sent Your Way. May God Bless You and Your Family This Lohri.

Happy Lohri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Fire of Lohri Flourishes, Let Us Hope That All Our Sorrows End With It. Let the Glory of the Festival Fill Our Lives With Happiness. Wishing Happy Lohri to You All!

Happy Lohri 2025 Greetings, Messages, Quotes And Wishes To Celebrate The Harvest Festival

The occasion of Lohri is often known as an ancient mid-winter festival that brings the community together. People also celebrate Lohri by preparing special festive delicacies that are shared with friends and family.

