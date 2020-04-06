Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, SMS and Facebook Messages to Send Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Wishes

Happy Mahavir Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak is an important religious festival in Jainism. The day marks the birthday of Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. As per the religious calendar, Mahavir Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on April 6. Lord Mahavir is believed to have been born on the 13th day of the waxing moon of Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar. Lord Mahavir was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in Bihar. He led a simple life and practised meditation. It was his actions and words threatened him the name Mahavir. As we celebrate Mahavir Jayanti 2020, here is a list of WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and messages to send your near and dear ones. Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, SMS, Facebook Greetings and Quotes to Celebrate Lord Mahavira’s Birth Anniversary.

Lord Mahavir preached about spiritual freedom and devoted his whole life for it. When he turned 30 years old, he renounced his crown and spent twelve years in exile, away from worldly pleasures. Lord Mahavir was also called as Sage Vardhman. On Mahavir Jayanti, followers of Jainism wish each other and various events are organised to celebrate the day. Here is Mahavir Jayanti wishes and greetings to share with those observing the day.

Mahavir Jayanti WhatsApp Message: On the Occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I Wish That You Are Blessed With a Peaceful and Balanced Mind and a Healthy Body for a Successful and Happy Life.

Mahavir Jayanti Facebook Greetings: Sending Warm Wishes on the Pious Occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. May Lord Mahavir Is Always There to Bless You and Help You Fulfil Your Dreams.

Mahavir Jayanti WhatsApp Message: May the Holy Words of Lord Mahaveer Are Always There to Show You the Right Path to Walk On and Achieve Success in Life. Best Wishes on Mahavir Jayanti to You.

Mahavir Jayanti Facebook Greetings: Let Us Take Inspiration From the Teachings of Lord Mahavir to Live a Purpose Life. Wishing a Very Happy Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti WhatsApp Message: I Wish That Lord Mahavir Gives You the Strength to Be Right and the Courage to Walk on the Correct Path. Happy Mahavir Jayanti to All.

