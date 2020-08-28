Kerala’s harvest festival, Onam is being celebrated from August 22 with Atham to September 2 this year. While the entire 10-day festivity holds a lot of significance and is full of high-spirited celebrations, there are four important days during this festival that holds immense significance. Uthraadam or First Onam 2020, which falls on August 30; Thiruvonam 2020 or Sacred Onam Day will be commemorated on August 31; Avittam or Third Onam will be celebrated on September 1, and the last day of Onam, Chathayam falls on September 2. One of the newly added customaries to Onam celebrations has to be sharing Onam wishes with family and friends. People love forwarding Happy Onam messages, Onam images and Onam WhatsApp Stickers, GIF image greetings, Hike stickers as well as Onam greetings in English. There are many who post lovely status on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to celebrate Onam. Happy Onam 2020 Wishes & Onam Ashamsakal HD Images for Free Download: Share Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers & GIFs to Celebrate Kerala’s Harvest Festival.

Onam celebrations revolve around the legendary story of King Mahabali, who is said to visit Kerala at the time of Onam. A major festival for Malayalis around the world, Onam celebrations includes various preparations like floral arrangements (Onam Pookalam) and Onam Sadhya (the delicious 9+ course meals), fun activities like boat races (Vallam Kali), tiger dances (Pulikali), etc. and of course Onathappan or Onam worship. This 10-day festival is in commemoration of King Mahabali. Onam 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Onam Telegram Messages, Facebook Greetings and GIFs to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

As we remember the generous King and his enduring devotion towards Lord Vishnu, here are some Happy Onam wishes and messages in English, Onam 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status for you to share online!

Happy Onam (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Life Filled With Prosperity, Happiness, and Abundance This Is My Wish for You and Your Loved Ones As You Celebrate Onam 2020 Today.

Happy Onam (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Happy Occasion of Onam, May You Have Abundance of Joy in Your Live, Good Health and Immense Prosperity. Wishing a Very Happy Onam 2020 to You and Your Entire Family.

Happy Onam (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I’m Wishing You Life As Colourful As Pookalam, As Festive As This Onam Festival, and As Prosperous As the Bountiful Harvest. Happy Onam 2020 to You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival of Onam Be a Harbinger of Cheer, Good Luck, Peace & Prosperity That Lasts the Whole Year. Wish You a Happy Onam 2020!

Happy Onam (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirit of Onam Remains Everywhere in Whatever You Do, Whatever You Think, and Whatever You Hope in Your Life. Wish You a Very Happy Onam 2020

How to Download Onam 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

It is quite easy to download bright and colourful stickers for Onam 2020 celebrations. Numerous apps provide festive packs, including WhatsApp Stickers. Apart from Onam 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, there are fun GIF images, Onam Greetings, Onam photo frames and more to share with your family and friends. You will get it HERE.

We hope these messages and wishes help you to celebrate this auspicious festival in its full grandeur. From designing dreamy Onam Pookalams to enjoying delicious Onam Sadhyas and mesmerising Onam music and dance, here’s hoping that your Onam 2020 is filled with love and happiness!

