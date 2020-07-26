National Parents Day is observed on the fourth week of July every year in India. Although the United Nations celebrate Parents' Day in June, some countries observe the day on different dates throughout the year. As National Parents' Day falls on July 26, people have taken to social media platforms wishing their dads and moms on the observance designated to showcase gratitude to them. So, on National Parents' Day 2020, we bring to you Parents' Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, quotes, SMS and messages to send your folks. Happy Parents Day 2020 HD Images & Greetings for Free Download Online: Celebrate Parents’ Day With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers and Sweet Wishes.

While you may be taking well care of your parents already, you can still express gratefulness to them. Telling them that you love them for all that they have done for you on National Parents' Day will make them feel special. We all have stories of how our parents have been saviours, carers and providers despite all the odds. What more day that National Parents' Day to thank them for everything. So here are heartfelt messages thanking mothers and fathers for their love, dedication, sacrifices to ensure the smile on their children's face don't fade away. Parents' Day 2020 Wishes And HD Images: Twitterati Greets Their Mother And Father With Beautiful Messages And Quotes.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Was Born Lucky Because I Was Born to the Most Adorable Parents in the World. Thanks for Making My World So Beautiful. Happy Parents’ Day!

Facebook Greetings Read: I Have a Heart Full of Love and Respect for You Two. You Made My Childhood Awesome and My Life Wonderful. Thank You! Happy Parents’ Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Biggest Blessing for a Child Is His Parents. I Feel Lucky All the Time for Having Such Amazing Parents Like You! Happy Parents’ Day!

Facebook Greetings Read: Everything I Am Today Is Because of You Two. Wishing You a Happy Parent’s Day!

Facebook Greetings Read: You Two Have Always Been My Source of Inspiration and My Motivation. I Love You, Mom and Dad. Wishing Both of You a Happy Parents’ Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Always Being My Biggest Supporter! Happy Parent’s Day!

National Parents Day WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings and birthday wishes. You can also download GIFs on parents from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. We wish moms and dads a Happy National Parents' Day!

