Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz is observed in the month of July or August. This year it will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 16. "Navroz" means "New Day" in English. Therefore it is known as the New Year. It is celebrated in regions where a wide population of Parsi resides like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa. The people of the Parso community celebrate the day with great enthusiasm to welcome the New Year. As you celebrate Parsi New Year 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Send Navroz Mubarak Wishes, HD Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & SMS To Celebrate the Persian New Year in India

Navroz marks the first day of Persian New Year which starts on the first day of the Farvardin, the first month of the Zoroastrian calendar. People organize family get together and prepare special cuisines for the day. They wish each other through messages saying, Navroz Mubarak. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Navroz Mubarak 2022 Images & Parsi New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Parsi New Year With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Quotes.

On this day, people clean their houses, wear new clothes, share gifts, prepare traditional food and make charitable donations. It is believed that one must start the New Year by cleaning one’s thoughts, body and spirit from all the negativities. Here are positive thoughts and messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Navroz Mubarak with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Navroz Mubarak 2022!

