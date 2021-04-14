Happy Puthandu 2021! Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal. Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year is the celebration of the first day of Tamil New Year, which falls on the first day of the month of the Chittari Tamil calendar. On the other hand, if we consider the Gregorian calendar, then it falls on April 14, this year. Chitrai is the first month of the Tamil solar calendar, and Puthandu marks the arrival of the new year. This day is celebrated with great reverence and enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. At the same time, Puthandu is also popularly known as 'Vrish Peerappu'. On this festive occasion, people also send Puthandu wishes and greetings to their loved ones today. If you, too, are searching for the latest Puthandu 2021 messages, then we have your back.

On this day, people share the latest Puthandu 2021 wishes in Tamil through WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF Images, SMS, Hike messages, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories, Linkedin posts among other popular platforms. The people of the Tamil community wish ‘Puthandu Vaazhthugal’ or 'Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal' which roughly translates to ‘Happy New Year’.

Puthandu is the day of new beginnings and people celebrate the festival with joy. In fact, this day is celebrated with neem leaves, flowers and raw mangoes so that it can become a symbol of development and prosperity. With this, it is said that the auspicious day of Puthandu is celebrated all over Tamil Nadu. Today, if you are looking for Puthandu (Tamil New Year) 2021 wishes and greetings, then you have come to the right place. We at LatestLY, present you the newest and most amazing collection of Tamil New Year 2021, that you will love sharing with your loved ones on this day.

Tamilians ​​celebrate this festival with hope and happiness to ensure that the new year brings development and opportunities to their lives. We at LatestLY, wish the entire Tamil community a very Happy Tamil New Year 2021 and hope you begin your new year on a positive note.

