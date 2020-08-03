Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Greetings, HD Images, Wishes and Messages: Raksha Bandhan, an important Hindu festival dedicated to the strong bond between brothers and sisters, is here at last. As Raksha Bandhan 2020 is finally here, we wish all our readers a very Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020. And there is also an extra special Raksha Bandhan wish, this is for our brave soldiers of the Indian Army who are protecting the country miles away. While we celebrate the festival with our families here at the comfort of our houses, many of our brave brothers are making it possible for us to celebrate Raksha Bandhan safely without any fear. The jawans of our army who have pledged their lives to protect us from outside forces will be performing their duties while we celebrate the festival of Rakhi. Let's extend our Raksha Bandhan festivities and thank our brothers, our great soldiers who are consistently protecting us. If you are looking for Raksha Bandhan wishes for soldiers, Rakhi messages for brothers in Indian Army, Raksha Bandhan greetings, cute Raksha Bandhan images for Indian Army, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, quotes, GIF greeting videos, status and more to wish the soldiers a very Happy Raksha Bandhan, we have your back. Raksha Bandhan 2020 HD Images and Wishes for Brothers: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Greetings and Instagram Messages to Wish Happy Rakhi.

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, usually, programs are organized in border posts. Since this year more jawans will be on the China border in Chamoli district, hardly any of the soldiers will be going back home. So if you want to wish he dedicated jawans at the border you can choose from these Raksha Bandhan messages for soldiers, Raksha Bandhan message for soldiers in Hindi, Raksha Bandhan messages for soldiers in English, Raksha Bandhan greeting card for soldiers, Raksha Bandhan wishes for Indian army, Raksha Bandhan greetings quotes, Raksha Bandhan greetings card, Raksha Bandhan Greetings for WhatsApp, and more. Check out:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Raksha Bandhan to All the Brave Soldiers Standing on the Border Fearlessly to Protect Us. You All Are True Heroes.

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Bravest and the Most Loved Indian Jawans, Sending Our Best Wishes on the Auspicious Occasion of Raksha Bandhan. You Are Like Our Brothers Who Are Always There To Keep Us Safe and Smiling by Giving Their Lives and Comforts. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Special Remembrance to All Soldiers, Army, Navy, Airforce Personnel Who Are Away From Their Sisters, Family. Happy Raksha Bandhan. The Nation is Very Proud of You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Raksha Bandhan Celebrations Are Incomplete Without Sending Best Wishes To Indian Soldiers on This Special Occasions. We All Love You and We All Are Proud of You. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

WhatsApp Message in Hindi Reads: राखी का त्‍यौहार हमें याद दिलाता है, की वहां दूर सरहद पर कोई है, जो हर लम्‍हा खड़ा रहकर हमारे देशा की, हमारे परिवार की और हमारी रक्षा कर रहा है, और आज हम उन सभी इंडियन आर्मी के जवानों को रक्षा बंधन की शुभकामनाएं देते हैं।

WhatsApp Message in Hindi Reads: राखी के त्‍यौहार अधूरा है, उन भाईयों के बिना, जो सरहद पर पड़े होकर, हर दिन हमारी रक्षा करते है, ताकि हम सलामत रहें, रक्षा बंधन पर हर हिन्‍दूस्‍तानी जवान को राखी की खूब बधाईयां।

Happy Raksha Bandhan GIFs

Happy Raksha Bandhan GIFs

Happy Raksha Bandhan GIFs

Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers

You can make your wishes even more special with these online festive WhatsApp stickers. But where will you find Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes with stickers? You can check the Google Play Store for lovely sticker collection or Click here for the latest stickers.

LatestLY also wishes all the siblings, a Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020! This year women from Joshimath, Chamoli District, Uttarakhand have sent 450 rakhis for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) snowmen deployed at the forward posts along the Indo-China border along the Chamoli district. They have also sent letters and it is said they will be taken to the forward posts by ITBP First Corps and Indian Institute of Mountaineering and Skiing at Auli. You can do your bit and acknowledge on social media by remembering the jawans.

