Skanda Sashti 2024 falls on Monday September 9. It is a significant observance in Hinduism, especially among Tamil Hindus, dedicated to Lord Skanda, also known as Murugan, Kartikeya, and Subramanya. He is revered as the elder son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and the brother of Lord Ganesha. This festival is devoted entirely to Lord Skanda, and it is also referred to as Skanda Shashti. Skanda Sashti is a monthly observance celebrated on the sixth day, or sashti tithi, of Shukla Paksha. To mark the auspicious occasion, we bring you Happy Skanda Sashti 2024 wishes, messages and images. These Skanda Shashti greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers are perfect to send across to mark the important observance. September 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

The selection of the day for Skanda Shashti Vratam is based on specific lunar alignments. If the panchami tithi ends, or the shashti tithi begins between sunrise and sunset, both panchami and shashti are considered to be overlapping, making this day ideal for the observance of the Skanda Shashti fast. This guideline is outlined in sacred Hindu texts like the "Dharmasindhu" and "Nirnayasindhu." In Murugan temples across Tamil Nadu, this rule is strictly followed. Consequently, the day of Soorasamharam — the day Lord Murugan defeated the demon Surapadman — is observed a day before the actual Shashti Tithi if it coincides with the Panchami Tithi. As you observe Skanda Shashti 2024, we at LatestLY, download these Skanda Sashti 2024 wishes, Skanda Shashti HD images, wallpapers, greetings and messages to worship Lord Murugan.

Skanda Sashti Images

Skanda Sashti Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

While all Shashti days are dedicated to Lord Murugan, the Shukla Paksha Shashti during the lunar month of Kartika is considered particularly significant. Devotees observe a rigorous six-day fast that culminates on the day of Soorasamharam, commemorating Lord Murugan's victory over evil. The day following Soorasamharam is celebrated as Thiru Kalyanam, symbolising the divine marriage of Lord Murugan. This sequence of events is marked by intense devotion, rituals, and cultural festivities, reinforcing the themes of faith, victory, and divine blessings among the devotees.

