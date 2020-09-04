It is time to show and express your gratitude and respect for your teachers as Teachers' Day 2020 is just a day away. September 5, the birthday of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India annually. Although the second President of India, he was a great philosophical scholar. He had the belief that "teachers should be the best minds in the country" and honouring his birthday, Teachers' Day 2020 is marked each year. There are special programmes and events held in schools and colleges. Students greet all their teachers, a very Happy Teacher's Day and express their feelings of thankfulness for teaching them throughout. If you too are looking for Happy Teacher's Day greetings, messages and wishes to send to your mentors, then we give you a beautiful collection of the same. Teachers' Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Teachers Day 2020 With New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

In everyone's life, teachers play a very significant role. More than the bookish knowledge, it is the values and discipline imparted by the teachers that are important later on in life. And be it school or college, we all have that one favourite teacher. So this is one day all students make sure they send their heartful greetings to their favourite teachers. Ahead of Teachers' Day 2020, we give you a lovely collection of Teachers Day messages, images, greetings, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs etc. Teachers' Day 2020 Wishes in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Images and SMS to Send Shikshak Dinachya Hardik Shubheccha Greetings.

Happy Teacher's Day Messages

Teachers Day wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Without your guidance, I would not have been able to achieve success in life. Happy Teacher's Day 2020!

Teachers Day greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teacher, you have always supported me and inspired me to work hard. Thank you, sir. Happy Teachers’ Day 2020!

Teachers Day messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear teacher, it is because of you that I became a good student. Thanks for all that you have done for me. Wishing you a very Happy Teacher's Day 2020.

Teachers Day messages 2019 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear teacher, may you keep inspiring students to do well in life. Happy Teacher’s Day 2020!

Teachers Day message (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It was wonderful to have been taught by such a capable teacher like you. I really miss your classes. Happy Teacher’s Day 2020!

Teacher's Day GIFs

How to Download Teacher's Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

In the age of the smartphone, you are likely to connect with your teachers over WhatsApp. So you can also send WhatsApp stickers to them to wish them on Teacher's Day. Sending stickers have become a part of daily WhatsApp conversations. You can download special Teachers' Day WhatsApp sticker packs from the Play store and send them to your teachers.

We hope the above collection of lovely Teacher's Day greetings and images help you to send heartfelt wishes to your dearest teachers and mentors. Make sure on this day you express your respectful feelings towards them and make them feel special. We also wish you all a Happy Teacher's Day 2020 in advance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).