Teachers' Day in India will be celebrated tomorrow ie on September 5. It marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an Indian philosopher, academic, and statesman who served as the first Vice President of India. This day honours not just teachers and educators but also all guides and mentors one has in life. Usually, there are special events in schools and colleges for this day but because of the pandemic there would be virtual celebrations. So you can also send out your wishes to your favourite teachers virtually. While English messages are quite common, this being an observance in India, messages and wishes are looked for in Hindi and Marathi. So if you are looking for best Happy Teachers’ Day 2020 messages or Shikshak Din greetings, we have got some in Marathi. You can check our collection of Teachers’ Day quotes, wishes, photos, greetings and SMS. You can send these on WhatsApp as well as Facebook. Teachers' Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Facebook Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Messages and SMS to Celebrate Birth Anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Other than teaching what is in the books, we also learn a lot more of manners and knowledge through our constant guides and mentors. Every teacher thus plays a very important role in student's life. And this observance is all about honouring them. So one of the ways to do it is by sending them good wishes and messages that will make them feel special and appreciated. So ahead of this day, we have made a collection of Happy Teachers’ Day 2020 images, quotes, messages and greetings. We also bring you Teachers’ Day GIFs and WhatsApp Stickers. Feel free to download these Marathi messages of Shikshak Din. Teachers' Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Teachers Day 2020 With New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Message Reads: शि.. शीलवान, क्ष.. क्षमाशील, क.. कर्तव्यनिष्ठ

हे गुण विद्यार्थ्याला देऊ करणारा दुवा म्हणेज शिक्षक. अशा सर्वांना शिक्षक दिनाच्या शुभेच्छा

Message Reads: शिक्षक दिनाच्या शुभेच्छा

Message Reads: Happy Teachers' Day 2020!

Message Reads: Guru Gyan Roop Hai, Guru Bagwan Roop Hai, Guru Hi Shishye Ka Samaan Hai, Guru Ka Har Shabd Hai Khajana Guru Hi Shiksha Ke Sagar Ka Roop Hai. Shikshak Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayein.

Message Reads: Sahi Kya Hai Galat Kya Hai, Ye Sabak Padhate Hai Aap,

Jhut Kya Hai or Sach Kya Hai, Ye Baat Samjhate Hai Aap, Jab Sujhta Nahi Kuch Bhi, Raho Ko Saral Banate Hai Aap. Shikshak Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayein.

