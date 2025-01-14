Thai Pongal 2025 is celebrated on January 14. Also known as Surya Pongal, this is the most important day in the four day pongal festivity and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across Tamil Nadu. Pongal festival is known as one of the most anticipated and grand harvest festivals that celebrates the winter solstice and the winter harvests. On the occasion of Pongal, people come together as a community, prepare a variety of pongals and often chant "PongalO Pongal" as the rice delicacy overflows (symbolising a year of overflowing wealth and prosperity). To mark Thai Pongal 2025, people are sure to share Thai Pongal Nalvalthukal greetings, Happy Pongal 2025 wishes and messages, Thai Pongal 2025 pictures, Pongal 2025 HD images and wallpapers with family and friends.

The celebration of Pongal is an important festival for people across Tamil Nadu. An integral part of Thai Pongal celebration is waking up early in the morning and preparing the special pongal delicacy and making this offering to the almighty. People also bring home freshly harvested sugarcane and turmeric, which is also revered. A key part of pongal celebration is making the delicious sweet and savoury versions of the dish along with various accompaniments like medu vada.

Families and friends come together to feast on these special delicacies and thank the almighty for a bountiful harvest season. As we celebrate Thai Pongal 2025, share these Thai Pongal Nalvalthukal greetings, Happy Pongal 2025 wishes and messages, Thai Pongal 2025 pictures, Pongal 2025 HD images and wallpapers.

Happy Thai Pongal Greetings

Happy Thai Pongal Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Thai Pongal Wishes

Happy Thai Pongal Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Thai Pongal Messages

Happy Thai Pongal Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Thai Pongal Wallpapers

Happy Thai Pongal Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Thai Pongal Images

Happy Thai Pongal Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

We hope that the commemoration of Pongal 2025 brings with it all the positivity and prosperity that the world needs. The act of overflowing the pot used to make pongal signifies the increased abundance in one’s life and we hope Pongal brings just that to one and all. Happy Thai Pongal!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 05:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).