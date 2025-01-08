Pongal, also called Thai Pongal, is a significant and auspicious harvest festival celebrated in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The four-day festival marks the start of the Thai month in the Tamil calendar. It is celebrated every year in a grand way and with a lot of joy and devotion by the people of the state. Pongal marks the end of the winters and the start of the harvest season in India. During the festival, devotees worship Lord Surya and other deities for their blessings and agricultural abundance. Families get together and prepare traditional delicacies like Pongal, sakkarai Pongal, payasam, and more as part of the celebrations. Pongal 2025 Dates: Why Is Pongal Celebrated? Bhogi Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Other Traditions, Rituals, Delicious Recipes and More To Know About the Harvest Festival in Tamil Nadu.

It is a time of ritualistic offerings, feasts, and joy, especially for farmers. Families get together, clean their spaces, and decorate homes with lamps and beautiful kolam designs and prepare traditional Pongal foods. On account of the occasion, the government has declared holidays for schools and colleges. Check the dates below.

Pongal 2025 Dates

Pongal is celebrated over a span of four days. The first day of the celebration is called Bhogi Pongal. Bhogi Pongal 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 14. The second day of the celebration is called Surya Pongal. Surya Pongal 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 15. The third day of the celebration is Maatu Pongal. Maatu Pongal 2025 falls on Thursday, January 16. The fourth and last day of the celebration is known as Kaanum Pongal, and it falls on Friday, January 17.

Pongal 2025 Holiday Dates

Due to the festival, the state government had declared a holiday from January 14–16 for schools, colleges, and government offices. However, in response to many sections from the state, January 17 too has been declared a holiday. An official press release states that as Pongal 2025 falls on January 14, it will be a holiday followed by holidays on January 15 for Thiruvallur and 16 for Uzhavar Thirunal. But as many students and employees travel to their native place for the festival, January 17 has also been declared a holiday, considering their requests.

This creates an extended six-day holiday for the festival, as January 18 and 19 are Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, to make up for the 17th, all education institutions in the state will remain operational on the 25th. In Telangana too, schools will remain closed from January 13 to 17, providing students with a seven-day festive break for Pongal 2025. Tamil Nadu Government Holiday List For Pongal 2025: State Govt Employees to Enjoy Extended Holiday, Check Dates and Other Details Here.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced holidays on the 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th of January to accommodate the extended Pongal festival celebrations. pic.twitter.com/P7iuUkcodf — Vijith Amirthalingam (@Vijith_offl) January 4, 2025

The festival holds immense cultural as well as religious significance in the state. The extended holiday period not only aims to enable families to celebrate the festival together; it also aims to facilitate smooth travel for students and families returning to their homes for Pongal 2025.

