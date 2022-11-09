Uttarakhand Day, also known as Uttarakhand Diwas, is observed every year on November 9 to celebrate the formation of the Indian state Uttarakhand. It was first observed in the year 2000 and has been celebrated every year since then. Uttarakhand was earlier known as Uttaranchal. It was renamed Uttarakhand in 2007. Uttarakhand has been derived from the Sanskrit dialect which means northern city. It was formed in 2000 after joining a few districts of the Northwestern part of Uttar Pradesh and a portion of the Himalayan mountain range. It is also known as the Land of Gods because it is surrounded by the four most sacred Hindu temples that constitute the Char Dham of Uttarakhand which are Kedarnath, Gangotri, Badrinath and Yamnotri. As you celebrate Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas 2022, we at LatestLY have curated greetings that you can download and send to your friends and family as Happy Uttarakhand Day wishes, WhatsApp messages, Uttarakhand Divas images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Uttarakhand Day 2022 Dishes: From Arsa to Chainsoo, 5 Authentic Recipes From Garhwali Cuisine To Enjoy on Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas.

Uttarakhand is rich in natural resources including dense forests, snow-covered mountains, rivers with clean water and glaciers. The capital of Uttarakhand, Dehradun, is known for attracting tourists throughout the year for its Bazaar, monastery and scenic beauty. The state is popular because of its tourism and includes beautiful places like Jim Corbett National Park, Lansdowne, Rishikesh etc.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You, Uttarakhand for Everything. We Take a Pledge To Make Our State and Country Proud With Our Right Actions. Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You All a Very Happy Uttarakhand Day. Let Us Rise and Shine. Happy Uttarakhand Day 2022!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom in Mind, Strength in Words, Pureness in Our Blood, Pride in Our Souls, Zeal in Our Hearts. Let’s Salute the Spirit of Uttarakhand. Happy Uttarakhand Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Add to the Growth and Development of Uttarakhand. Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate This Great Day With Great Pride. Happy Uttarakhand Day 2022!

Uttarakhand state was formed after the long struggle of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal. The main objective to form the state was to throw light on the challenges faced by people in the hilly regions. The fight and the struggle went on for several years and finally led to the formation of the state. Wishing everyone a Happy Uttarakhand Day 2022!

