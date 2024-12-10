Human Rights Day (HRD) is annually celebrated annually around the world on December 10 to mark the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948. This was the first global enunciation of human rights and one of the first major achievements of the new United Nations. This day celebrates the fundamental rights and freedoms that belong to every individual, irrespective of race, religion, gender, or background. On Human Rights Day 2024, know the date, theme, history and significance to commemorate the day.

The formal establishment of Human Rights Day occurred at the 317th Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly on December 4, 1950, when the UNGA declared resolution 423(V), inviting all member states and any other interested organizations to celebrate the day as they saw fit. It is traditionally on December 10 that the five-yearly United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights and Nobel Peace Prize are awarded.

Human Rights Day 2024 Date

Human Rights Day 2024 falls on Tuesday, December 10.

Human Rights Day 2024 Theme

Human Rights Day 2024 theme is ‘Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now.’

Human Rights Day History

Human Rights Day commemorates the anniversary of one of the world's most groundbreaking global pledges: the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). In 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This landmark document lists the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being - regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. The Declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on December 10, 1948 and set out fundamental human rights to be universally protected.

Human Rights Day Significance

Human Rights Day is an important global event that highlight the importance of human rights in fostering freedom, equality, and peace. The annual event is marked by conferences, meetings and cultural events and exhibitions dealing with human rights issues. Many governmental and non-governmental organizations active in the human rights field also schedule special events to commemorate the day, as do many civil and social-cause organisations.

