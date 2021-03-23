The International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims is observed every year on March 24. It is a United Nations (UN) observance day. The special day pays tribute to the memory of Óscar Romero, who was murdered on March 24, 1980.

Romero spoke out against social injustice, poverty, torture and assassinations amid growing tensions between left-wing and right-wing forces.

"As we recognize the courage of human rights defenders everywhere, let us commit to protect those who seek truth and justice, and provide victims with effective remedies and restore their dignity," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

Why International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims Celebrated?

The Right to Truth Day is an important day that reminds us to "honour the memory of victims of gross and systematic human rights violations and promote the importance of the right to truth and justice."

The right to truth day also pays tribute to those who have committed their lives to the struggle to promote and protect human rights.

