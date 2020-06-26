The United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture takes place on June 26. The objective behind observing this day is to highlight the crime of torture some people endure. International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2020 will be held on Friday. The decision to annually observe the day was taken by the UN General Assembly at the proposal of Denmark.

On the occasion of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2020, LatestLY takes a look at the history and significance of the day.

Date of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture:

International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed every year on June 26.

Significance & History Behind Observing the Day

The reason behind observing this day as International Day in Support of Victims of Torture was selected by the United Nations General Assembly for mainly two reasons. On June 26, 1945, the United Nations Charter was signed during the middle of World War II, which played a key role in obliging the UN members to respect and promote human rights. The second reason was on this day in 1987, the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment came into effect.

A person who is tortured goes through a lot in his or her life. In order to help them recover and heal, the role of caretaking centres and organisation plays an important role.

How Is the day Celebrated?

The UN with pride celebrates this day every year to honour people who bravely dared to face the acts of the tortures imposed by others. The objective of this day is to spread awareness and this is done through conferences, workshops, peaceful rallies, cultural and musical events across the world. However, on account of the coronavirus outbreak, people are encouraged to stay at home and celebrate the spirit of this day.

