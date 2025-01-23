International Day of Education is observed on January 24 in several countries around the world. The international day is celebrated with an aim to highlight the crucial role of education in maintaining peace, development, and equality worldwide. The day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2018. It highlights the need for inclusive and equitable quality education as a fundamental human right and a driver of sustainable development. We all know that education empowers individuals to break the cycle of poverty, achieve gender equality, and build a better future. In this article, let’s know more about International Day of Education 2025 date, theme, history and the significance of the annual global event. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar.

International Day of Education 2025 Date

International Day of Education 2025 falls on Friday, January 24.

International Day of Education 2025 Theme

The theme for International Day of Education 2025 is "AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation."

International Day of Education History

On December 3, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming January 24 as the International Day of Education. The day celebrates the role of education for bringing global peace and sustainable development. The first International Day of Education was celebrated on January 24, 2019. The efforts of the UNGA worldwide have shown promising results in the betterment of an educated individual that constitutes a cultured society, which is supported with optimism and opportunities.

International Day of Education Significance

International Day of Education is an important event that emphasises the role of education in making the world a better place to live in. The global event is a call to action for governments, educators, communities, and individuals to unite in prioritising education and ensuring it reaches every corner of the world. The day calls for global efforts by governments, organisations, and communities to improve education worldwide.

