International Day of No Prostitution is observed on October 5 to oppose the practice of sex work. First observed in 2002, the day aims at increasing awareness about the ill effects of prostitution. It was initially observed in the United States and Australia and then in countries like Canada and the Philippines. In India, prostitution is illegal but many activities continue to be carried out. There are about two million sex workers estimated in the country. According to a report by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, there are over three million female sex workers in India out of which about 35.47 per cent enter before the age of 18. Prostitution Not Criminal Offence, Its Public Solicitation Is: Bombay High Court.

International Day of No Prostitution is supported by organisations like the University of the Philippines Institute of Human Rights and the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women. Some events are organised on the observance to highlight its importance. Form candlelight vigils, panel discussions, rallies throwing light on the negative impact of prostitution are spoken. It also showcases the increase of forced prostitution and how many lives are lost in the process. Pornhub Shutdown: Global Protests Take Place Against the XXX Website for Hosting Sex Trafficking & Child Rape Videos Under the Traffickinghub Campaign.

In 2008, there was an IDNP candlelight vigil held in Phoenix, Arizona. The vigil took place again in 2010, and city leaders and former prostitutes attended in large numbers. In 2010, CATW observed IDNP by opposing the decision in Bedford v. Canada to strike down Canada’s anti-prostitution laws. A group of former human trafficking victims and sex workers in Canada also opposed the striking down of these laws; they even picketed a courthouse in downtown Toronto, Ontario in recognition of IDNP.

