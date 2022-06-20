International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21. Yoga is an exercise that relaxes you mentally and physically and also helps you strengthen your body. We all need focus and concentration to do our day-to-day work. Nowadays, many people lack concentration as they are indulged in multitasking. Therefore, it is very important to include such activities in your daily routine that promote better concentration and focus. Yoga is very helpful for those who are looking for ways to have better concentration. As we celebrate International Day of Yoga 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated yoga asanas that can help you have better concentration. Central Railway Organises Yoga Session at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai

Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)

Vrikshasana requires one to stand on one leg by balancing the body mentally and physically. As you need to balance your body you need to control every part of your body mentally to stand tall gracefully like a tree.

Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

In Mountain Pose, you need to stretch your spine as long as you can. This is a hatha yoga pose that needs to be practised on an empty stomach. To intensify the pose, you lift up your body on your toes stretching your hand up as much as you can. Again, balancing is very important and therefore, concentration is a must in this one.

Camel Pose (Ushtrasana)

This backward bending asana is very helpful in improving concentration. Along with better concentration, this asana is also very helpful in improving overall health.

Crane Pose (Bakasana)

Crane Pose improves mind and body coordination, thus, removing anxiety issues in many. By removing anxiety issues, it helps you focus better on other things to do. It also makes the spine flexible and reduces bouts of acidity.

Dancer Pose (Natrajasana)

It is an intermediate-level vinyasa yoga asana. This pose firms your muscles and makes you strong. It clears your head of depression and mental stress thus helping you with better concentration.

Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

It is a forward bend asana that focuses on the back of your body. This asana calms your mind and reduces anger and irritability. It is a stress reliever for many. Yoga is a combination of physical, mental and spiritual practices or disciplines which originated in ancient India and it aims to control and relax the mind and body. As you try to connect your mind and body together on this International Day of Yoga, you must try these asanas to boost your concentration level. Wishing everyone a Happy International Day of Yoga 2022!

