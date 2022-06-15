To encourage the citizens to practice yoga for a healthy and disease-free life, Central Railway on Wednesday organised a yoga session at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai today. The event was organized as a step ahead of International Yoga Day 2022. Here are the visuals from today morning.

Check Pics:

