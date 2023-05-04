International Firefighters' Day (IFFD) is observed every year on May 4 to express gratitude to the firefighters for the services they all provide. The day remembers and honours the brave souls who have died in the line of duty and also marks lifetime service given both by firefighters and by all those who support fire emergency services and give their many selfless years working in the industry. International Firefighters' Day was instituted after a proposal was made on January 4, 1999, following the deaths of five firefighters in tragic circumstances in a bushfire in Australia. One of the symbols of International Firefighters' Day is a red and blue lapel ribbon. The red of the ribbon represents fire, while the blue represents water. The ribbon is traditionally worn on the lapel but is not limited to the lapel. International Firefighters' Day HD Images and Quotes: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Wishes Appreciating the Hard Work of Firemen.

International Firefighters' Day 2023 Date

International Firefighters' Day (IFFD) will be marked on Thursday, May 4

International Firefighters' Day Significance

International Firefighters' Day (IFFD) is a perfect opportunity for people of the world to recognize and honour the sacrifices that firefighters make to ensure that their communities and environment are as safe as possible. Fire prevention and the need for more intensive and thorough training are promoted through International Firefighters' Day. It is also a day in which current and past firefighters can be thanked for their contributions. On this International Firefighters' Day 2023, let’s pledge to support and appreciate the firefighters worldwide who continue to protect us so well throughout the year.

